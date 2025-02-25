Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 25, 2025

Moscow hosts meeting on East City Park stage

The city is working with Design West Architects to build a new stage for community events

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The stage at East City Park sits behind caution tape as it prepares to undergo deconstruction Thursday in Moscow.
The stage at East City Park sits behind caution tape as it prepares to undergo deconstruction Thursday in Moscow.Anthony Kuipers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News file

MOSCOW — The City of Moscow is inviting the public to an open house discussion regarding the East City Park stage 5-7 p.m. March 6 in the City Hall council chambers.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The city is working with Design West Architects to build a new stage for community events. The old stage deteriorated to the point that it had to be dismantled.

“The March 6 open house will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about the resulting stage replacement project, view preliminary, conceptual design information, and share input on potential solutions,” the city announced in a news release.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 25
Thirteen steps to glory
Local NewsFeb. 25
Record rainfall takes Palouse by storm
Local NewsFeb. 25
Umphenour faces injury to jail charges
Local NewsFeb. 25
Committee introduces bill placing taxes on wind turbines
Related
Washington’s attorney general promises to ‘continue to advocate hard for your rights’
Local NewsFeb. 25
Washington’s attorney general promises to ‘continue to advocate hard for your rights’
OPINION: DOGE audit exposes trillions lost in government's black hole
Local NewsFeb. 25
OPINION: DOGE audit exposes trillions lost in government's black hole
South Moscow streets may see upgrades in future
Local NewsFeb. 25
South Moscow streets may see upgrades in future
Campaign finance law overhaul introduced
Local NewsFeb. 25
Campaign finance law overhaul introduced
Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM radio experiencing issues
Local NewsFeb. 25
Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM radio experiencing issues
Record rainfall takes Palouse by storm
Local NewsFeb. 24
Record rainfall takes Palouse by storm
Coeur d'Alene town hall gets chaotic, with security guards dragging woman out of her seat (WITH VIDEO)
Local NewsFeb. 24
Coeur d'Alene town hall gets chaotic, with security guards dragging woman out of her seat (WITH VIDEO)
UPDATED AT 4:38 P.M.: Flooding washing out roads across the Palouse
Local NewsFeb. 23
UPDATED AT 4:38 P.M.: Flooding washing out roads across the Palouse
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy