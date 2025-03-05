Moscow looking at co-op to buy properties

MOSCOW — A new Moscow organization wants the community to have a say in the future of its downtown commercial properties by forming a cooperative.

The Moscow Community Investment Co-op hosted an information meeting Tuesday to introduce itself to local residents. Approximately 70 people attended the meeting.

The MCIC is a for-profit entity designed to purchase commercial real estate in Moscow. Lorie Higgins, a member of the MCIC steering committee, said it is a “democratic means” for the community to decide what their commercial districts look like in the future.

In particular, it wants commercial districts to value inclusivity and diversity.

People who become owners in the cooperative must sign up for a membership agreement that states they support the values of the MCIC. According to information provided at Tuesday’s meeting, these values include investing in spaces that are accessible, welcoming and inclusive.

The MCIC says it supports a “diverse community of local business owners and residents” and promotes “a culture of belonging where differences are respected and valued.”

MCIC hopes to attract at least 2,000 investors. Investors who reside in Latah County can buy an ownership share that allows them to vote in the cooperative. Ownership shares cost $1,000 per owner.

Any Idaho resident can buy into investment shares, which do not come with a vote. These have different price levels.