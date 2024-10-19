Sections
Local NewsOctober 18, 2024

Moscow man given probation for child pornography crimes

Judge says Pava is not a danger to community, a low risk to reoffend

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Judge John Judge
Judge John JudgeAugust Frank/Tribune

MOSCOW — A 67-year-old Moscow man convicted of two counts of charges related to possessing child pornography was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday.

Latah County District Judge John Judge suspended Nathaniel Pava’s 10-year prison sentence as part of a plea agreement.

Pava was charged in December 2023, months after police raided his home and found pornographic images on his computer.

Pava immediately sought treatment and will continue with his counseling. Judge said he does not believe Pava is a threat to the community and cited evaluations that showed Pava is a low risk to reoffend.

Pava and his attorney Robyn McPherson spoke about how Pava was a victim of abuse during his youth. Pava said the counseling he has received since his arrest has improved his mental health and healed an “old wound that was never treated.” Pava also said he deleted all social media and internet chats since his arrest.

McPherson said Pava has never been in trouble with the law until now and does not have issues with drugs or alcohol. She spoke about his character, and how he raised his son as a single father until Pava met his husband.

“He’s been punished enough,” she said.

Judge said Pava made a “grave mistake” but he praised him for taking accountability.

“I have no doubt that you are a good person,” Judge said.

Pava will have to register as a sex offender in addition to his probation.

