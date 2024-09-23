Moscow murders: Still not settled

Two years ago, the Palouse community was shaken by the news of four University of Idaho students being killed at an off-campus Moscow home.
While the community continues to heal following the Nov. 13, 2022, deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the case is still playing out in court.
A trial has yet to take place for suspect Bryan Kohberger, but a lot has happened since his arrest. Here is a brief recap of events that have taken place.
What are the established facts of the case?
Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the stabbing deaths of the four UI students. He could face the death penalty if convicted. His trial is scheduled for August 2025.
The probable cause affidavit leading to his arrest pointed to DNA evidence, cellphone data, a physical description of the suspect and the description of his vehicle as key evidence.
Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30, 2022, at his parents’ Pennsylvania home and indicted in May 2023. Kohberger chose to stand silent rather than enter a plea during his arraignment. Latah County Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Kohberger is a former Washington State University graduate student.
The case has now been moved to Boise after Kohberger’s attorneys successfully argued that Ada County is better suited to provide an impartial jury during his upcoming trial. Kohberger is currently being kept in Ada County Jail.
What stage is Kohberger’s case at?
As the prosecution and the defense prepare for the trial, there are matters that need to be taken care of first.
As of Friday, the public is still awaiting Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler’s decision regarding the death penalty. Kohberger’s attorneys have asked Hippler to strike the death penalty in this case during a Nov. 7 hearing.
Kohberger’s attorneys recently filed multiple motions to suppress key evidence in the case, including Kohberger’s genetic information, the search of his vehicle, his online data, his cellphone data and all evidence gathered at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.
They claim law enforcement violated his constitutional rights when gathering this evidence. A January hearing has been scheduled to discuss this matter.
In the months leading up to the trial, all discovery and witnesses in the case must be accounted for. The trial is scheduled to run Aug. 11 to Nov. 7, 2025.
How has UI changed since the murders?
Two years later, the murders still weigh heavily on the minds of the University of Idaho community.
Hundreds of students attended a candlelight vigil held Wednesday on the anniversary of the crime at the new UI Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial on campus. The memorial was built by UI students to honor the memories of Kernodle, Chapin, Mogen and Goncalves, as well as other Vandals who have died.
The house where the murders took place is gone. The UI took ownership of the off-campus home shortly after the murders took place. The university had the home demolished last December after investigators were allowed to document the home for evidence one more time.
Should we expect the trial to start as planned in August 2025?
Since the trial has already been delayed multiple times, it is hard to say with certainty what to expect. In October, Hippler released a detailed schedule of hearings, all centered around the goal of starting the trial in August 2025.
The scheduled trial is expected to end near the third anniversary of the crime. Delaying the trial further will certainly disappoint people seeking to find closure in this case.
Is the death penalty still on the table?
It is for now. Hippler heard arguments for and against keeping the death penalty during a Nov. 7 hearing. He will file his written decision in the coming days.
Kohberger’s attorneys said Idaho’s recent failure to kill convicted murderer Thomas Creech by lethal injection shows the state cannot properly carry out the death penalty. They also argued that the factors a jury has to consider when deciding on the death penalty are too broad and vague. The defense also went as far as arguing the death penalty should be abolished because it violates contemporary standards of decency.
Jeff Nye, a deputy attorney general working for the prosecution, said it is too soon to strike down the death penalty because, if Kohberger is convicted, it could be at least a decade before he is executed. By that time, Idaho may have a new method of execution.
The prosecution argued that Idaho Supreme Court rulings support the factors that jurors must consider when deciding on the death penalty. They will be instructed how to distinguish which of these factors apply to the Kohberger case.
Hippler said that if the defense challenges a method of execution in a case, it is required to suggest an alternative means of execution, which it has not.
What are the families of the victims saying?
All of the families have expressed deep grief over the past two years, but they each seem to be handling the tragic losses on their own terms. Some are quiet and avoid the courtroom and microphones, while others frequently speak out about seeking justice.
The Goncalves family, who live in Rathdrum, are the most vocal about the murders and attend all of the Kohberger hearings. The Goncalves Family Page on Facebook has more than 66,000 followers and provides regular updates and fundraising links to help cover the costs associated with attending the lengthy trial next summer.
Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother, recently told a reporter that the two-year anniversary has been very hard on her family. When the legal proceedings were moved from Moscow to Boise, the Goncalves issued the following statement:
“The family is incredibly disappointed in the judge’s ruling granting the change of venue. The only good thing about this decision is it will be Judge Judge’s last decision in this case,” the Goncalves family said. “The family has always felt that Judge Judge favored the defense, and it was a common theme that whatever the defense wanted or needed they got.”
Several nonprofit organizations have been established to honor the four students and provide scholarships. Ethan’s Smile Foundation helps students in the Skagit Valley in western Washington, where he was raised. The Made with Kindness Foundation is dedicated to honoring the lives of Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle.
For the mom of 20-year-old victim Ethan Chapin, two years “seems like a long time ago,” but “also feels like yesterday,” according to news reports. Ethan Chapin was a triplet and his sister, Mazie, and brother, Hunter, attend the University of Idaho.
“The two will graduate college in May, and we could not be prouder of everything they’ve accomplished,” Stacy Chapin said in a statement to the media.
Very little information about how Kohberger’s family is handling the accusations and proceedings has been made public. His parents live in Pennsylvania, and they have not been spotted or interviewed at any of the Idaho hearings to date.
Is the national media still paying attention to this case?
Absolutely. Anyone who lives in this region has probably encountered people across the country who are interested in the University of Idaho case. The four who were killed and the man who was arrested for the crimes are a frequent topic in national news, podcasts, social media, TV shows and books. All of Kohberger’s legal proceedings have drawn national and international attention and will continue to do so.
On the two-year anniversary of the murders, numerous tributes to the victims were in the media. In addition, a large document drop on Friday drew widespread attention from all corners of the country.
How does Judge Steven Hippler’s style compare to Judge John Judge’s handling of the case?
That’s a tough question. Some people think Hippler is more of a stickler when handling the defense’s arguments than Judge was, but that’s subjective. They both demonstrated their knowledge of Idaho’s laws and how serious they take this case. Hippler has conducted hearings in a timely manner and seems to be on top of the myriad legal arguments involving the expert witnesses, massive amount of documents and the death penalty issue. Judge is retiring in January.
What kind of access does the public have to the proceedings in the Ada County Courthouse?
Thanks to livestreaming, the court hearings are open to the public and easily accessible online. Judge Hippler’s YouTube feed can be found youtube.com/@idahofourthdistrictcourt. All of the Kohberger court documents are available online at coi.isc.idaho.gov.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com. Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.