Moscow murders: Still not settled

Two years ago, the Palouse community was shaken by the news of four University of Idaho students being killed at an off-campus Moscow home.

While the community continues to heal following the Nov. 13, 2022, deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the case is still playing out in court.

A trial has yet to take place for suspect Bryan Kohberger, but a lot has happened since his arrest. Here is a brief recap of events that have taken place.

What are the established facts of the case?

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the stabbing deaths of the four UI students. He could face the death penalty if convicted. His trial is scheduled for August 2025.

The probable cause affidavit leading to his arrest pointed to DNA evidence, cellphone data, a physical description of the suspect and the description of his vehicle as key evidence.

Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30, 2022, at his parents’ Pennsylvania home and indicted in May 2023. Kohberger chose to stand silent rather than enter a plea during his arraignment. Latah County Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Kohberger is a former Washington State University graduate student.

The case has now been moved to Boise after Kohberger’s attorneys successfully argued that Ada County is better suited to provide an impartial jury during his upcoming trial. Kohberger is currently being kept in Ada County Jail.

What stage is Kohberger’s case at?

As the prosecution and the defense prepare for the trial, there are matters that need to be taken care of first.

As of Friday, the public is still awaiting Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler’s decision regarding the death penalty. Kohberger’s attorneys have asked Hippler to strike the death penalty in this case during a Nov. 7 hearing.

Kohberger’s attorneys recently filed multiple motions to suppress key evidence in the case, including Kohberger’s genetic information, the search of his vehicle, his online data, his cellphone data and all evidence gathered at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

They claim law enforcement violated his constitutional rights when gathering this evidence. A January hearing has been scheduled to discuss this matter.

In the months leading up to the trial, all discovery and witnesses in the case must be accounted for. The trial is scheduled to run Aug. 11 to Nov. 7, 2025.

How has UI changed since the murders?

Two years later, the murders still weigh heavily on the minds of the University of Idaho community.

Hundreds of students attended a candlelight vigil held Wednesday on the anniversary of the crime at the new UI Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial on campus. The memorial was built by UI students to honor the memories of Kernodle, Chapin, Mogen and Goncalves, as well as other Vandals who have died.

The house where the murders took place is gone. The UI took ownership of the off-campus home shortly after the murders took place. The university had the home demolished last December after investigators were allowed to document the home for evidence one more time.

Should we expect the trial to start as planned in August 2025?

Since the trial has already been delayed multiple times, it is hard to say with certainty what to expect. In October, Hippler released a detailed schedule of hearings, all centered around the goal of starting the trial in August 2025.