Moscow police arrest man for attempted homicide

MOSCOW -- Moscow police arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday night for allegedly stabbing his 73-year-old father in a Washington Street apartment.

The alleged victim, Joseph Thompson, was transported by ambulance to Gritman Medical Center to be treated for multiple stab wounds. According to a Moscow Police Department news release, Joseph Thompson was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The police identified the suspect as Dylan Thompson, the son of Joseph Thompson. Dylan Thompson was arrested Wednesday night for charges of attempted second-degree murder and burglary. He remains in Latah County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police responded to the apartment on the 100 block of North Washington Street at approximately 9:42 p.m. Wednesday after hearing a report of a stabbing.