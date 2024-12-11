Moscow, Pullman hoops ‘Clashing’ for a cause

A little over one year ago, a fateful meeting of minds took place between representatives of Moscow and Pullman High Schools.

“I had a great ASB group, and they reached out to Moscow’s amazing ASB group, and they started working,” Pullman ASB advisor Erin Willy recalled.

The agenda: To restart and reimagine the schools’ historic basketball border battle rivalry into something that would be to the Palouse what the Golden Throne series between Lewiston and Clarkston is to the Lewis-Clark Valley.

Now, the second annual Clash of the Combines is set for Friday night at Pullman High School. Festivities begin with the girls game at 5:30 p.m., with the boys game set to follow.

Among those in attendance at the original meeting was Gianna Niehenke, then Moscow’s junior class secretary and now the Bears’ ASB president.

“All of us were asked to come up with a few different names that we could call this big event we were now having,” Niehenke said. “I don’t remember who put ‘Clash of the Combines’ up on the white board, but there were quite a few names up there.”

Whatever competition it may have faced from other proposed titles, Clash of the Combines was fated to win out — and not only for its alliteration.

“The (idea behind the) name was just kind of, ‘What does our area represent?’” said Moscow ASB advisor Sam Hoogsteen. The shared landscape of the Palouse, famed for its wheat fields and the machines that till them, was inspiration enough.

A student-made trophy was designated, and a deal was struck for an on-and-off-court competition that would double as a fundraiser for the domestic violence charity Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse.

Niehenke noted that ATVP was chosen “because they serve both the Moscow and Pullman communities,” and will be the beneficiary of this year’s proceeds as well.