Moscow superintendent calls HB 93 a ‘gut punch’

MOSCOW — The Moscow School District superintendent called the passing of an Idaho bill to send state dollars to private education a “gut punch to a public education system.”

“I do think it’s a sad day for public education,” said Shawn Tiegs.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 93 on Thursday, which provides a $50 million tax credit that can go toward educational expenses, including private school tuition.

Tiegs said Idaho is combining two systems that have “fundamentally different missions and different sources of accountability.”

Tiegs said he is not against school choice, but he said public schools are designed to serve all students and they cannot discriminate against who can enroll.