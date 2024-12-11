Sections
Local NewsDecember 11, 2024

Moscow teenager returns home safely

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

MOSCOW — A Moscow teenager who reportedly ran away from home has returned safely, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office Facebook page posted details this past weekend about 17-year-old Moscow girl Amillya Riggs, who had run away.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office reported Riggs came back home safely. The office also apologized for initially labeling Riggs as a missing person, which was based on earlier information authorities had.

Capt. Shane Anderson told the Daily News on Monday afternoon that Riggs ran away from home, but there was nothing to indicate she was in danger. He said Riggs had continued to post on social media.

