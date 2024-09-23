Moscow’s Orchid Awards set for next week

The Orchid Awards recognize “outstanding examples of historic preservation and stewardship in the community,” according to a City of Moscow news release.

The award recipients include the Latah County Historical Society for repairing the McConnell Mansion; Evan and Leslie Wilson for restoring the “Seven Gables” house at 325 N. Polk St.; and Cynthia King for “outstanding public service on the Moscow Historic Preservation Commission”

The Orchid Awards event is free and open to the public.