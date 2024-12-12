Movie capsules

“THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER” (PG)

Nobody is ready for the mayhem and surprises that ensue when six of the worst youngsters disrupt the town’s yearly Christmas performance. Stars Judy Greer, Lauren Graham and Pete Holmes. — LEW, REX

“BONHOEFFER: PASTOR, SPY, ASSASSIN” (PG-13)

As the world teeters on the brink of annihilation, Dietrich Bonhoeffer joins a deadly plot to assassinate Hitler, risking his faith and fate to save millions of Jews from genocide. Stars Jonas Dassler, Phileas Heyblom and August Diehl. — LEW, FOX

“DIE HARD” (R)

A New York City police officer tries to save his estranged wife and several others taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles (1988). Part of Kenworthy’s Festive Flicks series. Stars Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman and Bonnie Bedelia. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (PG)

This 2000 live-action adaptation stars Jim Carrey as the green villain bent on ruining Christmas for the Whos downin Whoville. Also with Taylor Momsen, Christine Baranski and Jeffrey Tambor. — LEW

“FOR KING + COUNTRY: A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS” (UNRATED)

A retelling of the Nativity story featuring holiday classics like “Little Drummer Boy” and original songs. Stars Joel David Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Gabe Baker. — LEW

“GLADIATOR II” (R)

Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW, MOS

“HOME ALONE” (PG)

An 8-year-old troublemaker, mistakenly left home alone, must defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas Eve (1990). Part of Kenworthy’s Festive Flicks series. Stars Macauley Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. 7 p.m. Monday; $8, $5 child. — KEN