Movie capsules

“A REAL PAIN” (R)

Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when old tensions resurface against the backdrop family history. Stars Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova. 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday; also 5 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; $8. — KEN

“BONHOEFFER: PASTOR, SPY, ASSASSIN” (PG-13)

As the world teeters on the brink of annihilation, Dietrich Bonhoeffer joins a deadly plot to assassinate Hitler, risking his faith and fate to save millions of Jews from genocide. Stars Jonas Dassler, Phileas Heyblom and August Diehl. — LEW

“FOR KING + COUNTRY: A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS” (UNRATED)

A retelling of the Nativity story featuring holiday classics like “Little Drummer Boy” and original songs. Stars Joel David Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Gabe Baker. — LEW

“GLADIATOR II” (R)

Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW, MOS

“GREMLINS” (PG)

A young man inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet, unleashing a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters (1984). Part of Kenworthy’s Festive Flicks series. Stars Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates and Hoyt Axion. 7 p.m. Monday; $8, $5 child. — KEN

“LOVE ACTUALLY (R)

Eight very different couples deal with their love lives in loosely interrelated tales set during a frantic month before Christmas in London (2023). Stars Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson. — LEW

MET LIVE IN HD: “THE MAGIC FLUTE” (NOT RATED)

Set in a magical land, Mozart’s famous opera and tells the story of a damsel in distress and the handsome prince who rescues her. Stars tenor Matthew Polenzani, baritone Nathan Gunn and bass René Pape. 10 a.m. Saturday; $20, $15 student. — KEN

“MOANA 2” (PG)

Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — FOX, LEW, MOS, REX

“RED ONE” (PG-13)

After Santa Claus (code name: Red One) is kidnapped, the North Pole’s head of security must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter in a mission to save Christmas. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and Lucy Liu. — LEW, MOS

“THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER” (PG)

Nobody is ready for the mayhem and surprises that ensue when six of the worst youngsters disrupt the town’s yearly Christmas performance. Stars Judy Greer, Lauren Graham and Pete Holmes. — LEW

“THE THREE MUSKETEERS: PART II – MILADY” (NOT RATED)

D’Artagnan is forced to join forces with Milady to save Constance, who was kidnapped before his eyes (2023). Part of Palouse French Film Festival. Stars Francois Civil, Vincent Cassel and Romain Duris. 7 p.m. today, $8. — KEN

“WICKED: PART 1” (PG)

Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. Their friendship reaches a crossroads after an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. — LEW, MOS