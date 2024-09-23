The Quad Cities Drug Task Force, along with the Clarkston Police Department, Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of 10th Street in Clarkston.

During the search, law enforcement found a significant quantity of methamphetamine and five loaded firearms.

Authorities believe the narcotics were intended for a local distribution.

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force is comprised of participating agencies within the Quad Cities Region.