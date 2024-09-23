Sections
Local NewsNovember 8, 2024

Narcotics search warrant finds substantial quantity of meth at Clarkston residence

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

Detectives uncovered firearms and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine while searching a Clarkston residence.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post Thursday morning that 39-year-old Otis Dickson III, of Clarkston, was arrested for allegedly possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force, along with the Clarkston Police Department, Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of 10th Street in Clarkston.

During the search, law enforcement found a significant quantity of methamphetamine and five loaded firearms.

Authorities believe the narcotics were intended for a local distribution.

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force is comprised of participating agencies within the Quad Cities Region.

