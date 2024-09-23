LEWISTON — Pullman’s Navtaj Singh spelled his way to the top of the region for a fourth consecutive year.
Singh, 14, placed first by correctly spelling “chasuble” after 13 rounds, along with a practice round, in the 39th annual Inland Northwest Spelling Bee on Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. He will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., at the end of May.
The Lincoln Middle School eighth grader spelled against 26 other contestants between fourth to eighth grades. This is the last year Singh will be eligible to compete.
Singh took home his first win in fifth grade, spelling “mortadella” in 2022. His streak continued the next two years, placing first the regional bee with “clearance” as a sixth grader and “mauve” in 2024 as a seventh grader.
Winning four consecutive years is buzzworthy (a word correctly spelled by Singh in the contest) and something he can add on his resume (also spelled accurately by Singh).
Singh still gets the same feeling as he did in his first win. He added he’s just as nervous, too. His trick is focusing only on the pronouncer, the word and the judges, because a large crowd could make him panic.
His dad, Gurvinder Singh, said it’s always nerve-racking watching Navtaj compete.
“I always get butterflies in my stomach,” Gurvinder said.
Landing first place won Singh an all-expense-paid trip to the Scripps national bee.
Navdeep Kaur-Singh, Navtaj’s mom, said it’s become a tradition traveling to the national bee.
“It’s bigger than we ever thought,” she said.
Singh is aiming to place among the finalists. He’s hoping to beat his best score, after tying for the 12th spot in the national bee in 2023.
Singh is excited to devote more time to his hobbies after his last competition. He’ll focus on music, practicing violin for his school’s orchestra (correctly spelled by Bon Ritter, fifth grader at Webster Elementary School in Lewiston).
Steven Turner, a fourth grader at Franklin Elementary in Moscow, placed second. He said it’s awesome to do so well in his first competition.
Turner credits his expansive glossary (correctly spelled by Lainey Ryan, sixth grader at Sacajawea Junior High in Lewiston) to being an avid reader. His dad, Glenn Turner, said he’s enjoyed reading science fiction, fiction and nonfiction since picking up the hobby at 3 years old.
Studying for the competition is crucial (spelled correctly by Charlotte Seubert, fourth grader at Orchards Elementary in Lewiston), said Anna Berim, who is Turner’s mom. Mother and son routinely study amass (correctly spelled by Jackson Musgrave, fifth grader at Timberline Elementary in Weippe) in several practice sessions after school.
Turner added luck is essential (correctly spelled by Ryan) to doing his best. He’ll intersperse (correctly spelled by Levi Helkey, sixth grader at Pullman Christian School) practice sessions in the hope of attending the Scripps national bee.
“You better watch out,” he said. “Scripps, here I come.”
The top three winners received a trophy, a medallion (correctly spelled by Phineas Dover, Jenifer Middle School eighth grader in Lewiston), a certificate and other prizes from sponsors St. Joseph Regional Medicare Center, LCSC and the Lewiston Tribune.
Max Talbott-Williams, a seventh grader at Moscow Middle School, placed third.
