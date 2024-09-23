Navtaj claims another win in Inland Northwest Spelling Bee

LEWISTON — Pullman’s Navtaj Singh spelled his way to the top of the region for a fourth consecutive year.

Singh, 14, placed first by correctly spelling “chasuble” after 13 rounds, along with a practice round, in the 39th annual Inland Northwest Spelling Bee on Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. He will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., at the end of May.

The Lincoln Middle School eighth grader spelled against 26 other contestants between fourth to eighth grades. This is the last year Singh will be eligible to compete.

Singh took home his first win in fifth grade, spelling “mortadella” in 2022. His streak continued the next two years, placing first the regional bee with “clearance” as a sixth grader and “mauve” in 2024 as a seventh grader.

Winning four consecutive years is buzzworthy (a word correctly spelled by Singh in the contest) and something he can add on his resume (also spelled accurately by Singh).

Singh still gets the same feeling as he did in his first win. He added he’s just as nervous, too. His trick is focusing only on the pronouncer, the word and the judges, because a large crowd could make him panic.

His dad, Gurvinder Singh, said it’s always nerve-racking watching Navtaj compete.

“I always get butterflies in my stomach,” Gurvinder said.

Landing first place won Singh an all-expense-paid trip to the Scripps national bee.

Navdeep Kaur-Singh, Navtaj’s mom, said it’s become a tradition traveling to the national bee.