Local NewsMarch 16, 2025

Navtaj claims another win in Inland Northwest Spelling Bee

Singh, 14, claims title for fourth straight year in Inland Northwest Spelling Bee

Emily Pearce
Navtaj Singh, of Lincoln Middle School, holds up the first place trophy, as Steven Turner, of Franklin Elementary, holds up second, and Max Talbott-Williams, of Moscow Middle School, holds up the third place trophy at the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Navtaj Singh, of Lincoln Middle School, holds up the first place trophy, as Steven Turner, of Franklin Elementary, holds up second, and Max Talbott-Williams, of Moscow Middle School, holds up the third place trophy at the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Charlotte Seubert, of Orchards Elementary, spells a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Charlotte Seubert, of Orchards Elementary, spells a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Steven Turner, of Franklin Elementary, is congratulated on his second place by judge Leif Hoffmann at the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Steven Turner, of Franklin Elementary, is congratulated on his second place by judge Leif Hoffmann at the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lainey Ryan, of Sacajawea Middle School, thinks out the spelling of a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Lainey Ryan, of Sacajawea Middle School, thinks out the spelling of a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Navtaj Singh, of Lincoln Middle School, gives Steven Turner, of Franklin Elementary, a fist bump during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Navtaj Singh, of Lincoln Middle School, gives Steven Turner, of Franklin Elementary, a fist bump during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Levi Helkey, of Pullman Christian, is embraced after being eliminated during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Levi Helkey, of Pullman Christian, is embraced after being eliminated during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Green cards go up as Max Talbott-Williams, of Moscow Middle School, correctly spells a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Green cards go up as Max Talbott-Williams, of Moscow Middle School, correctly spells a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Steven Turner, of Franklin Elementary, stands on his tip toes to reach the microphone and spell a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Steven Turner, of Franklin Elementary, stands on his tip toes to reach the microphone and spell a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Navtaj Singh, of Lincoln Middle School, spells a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Navtaj Singh, of Lincoln Middle School, spells a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Spells receive a standing ovation at the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Spells receive a standing ovation at the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Navtaj Singh, of Lincoln Middle School, spells out a word on his hand during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Navtaj Singh, of Lincoln Middle School, spells out a word on his hand during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Max Talbott-Williams, of Moscow Middle School, spells a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Max Talbott-Williams, of Moscow Middle School, spells a word during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Steven Turner, of Franklin Elementary, spells out a word on his hand during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Steven Turner, of Franklin Elementary, spells out a word on his hand during the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

LEWISTON — Pullman’s Navtaj Singh spelled his way to the top of the region for a fourth consecutive year.

Singh, 14, placed first by correctly spelling “chasuble” after 13 rounds, along with a practice round, in the 39th annual Inland Northwest Spelling Bee on Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. He will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., at the end of May.

The Lincoln Middle School eighth grader spelled against 26 other contestants between fourth to eighth grades. This is the last year Singh will be eligible to compete.

Singh took home his first win in fifth grade, spelling “mortadella” in 2022. His streak continued the next two years, placing first the regional bee with “clearance” as a sixth grader and “mauve” in 2024 as a seventh grader.

Winning four consecutive years is buzzworthy (a word correctly spelled by Singh in the contest) and something he can add on his resume (also spelled accurately by Singh).

Singh still gets the same feeling as he did in his first win. He added he’s just as nervous, too. His trick is focusing only on the pronouncer, the word and the judges, because a large crowd could make him panic.

His dad, Gurvinder Singh, said it’s always nerve-racking watching Navtaj compete.

“I always get butterflies in my stomach,” Gurvinder said.

Landing first place won Singh an all-expense-paid trip to the Scripps national bee.

Navdeep Kaur-Singh, Navtaj’s mom, said it’s become a tradition traveling to the national bee.

“It’s bigger than we ever thought,” she said.

Singh is aiming to place among the finalists. He’s hoping to beat his best score, after tying for the 12th spot in the national bee in 2023.

Singh is excited to devote more time to his hobbies after his last competition. He’ll focus on music, practicing violin for his school’s orchestra (correctly spelled by Bon Ritter, fifth grader at Webster Elementary School in Lewiston).

Steven Turner, a fourth grader at Franklin Elementary in Moscow, placed second. He said it’s awesome to do so well in his first competition.

Turner credits his expansive glossary (correctly spelled by Lainey Ryan, sixth grader at Sacajawea Junior High in Lewiston) to being an avid reader. His dad, Glenn Turner, said he’s enjoyed reading science fiction, fiction and nonfiction since picking up the hobby at 3 years old.

Studying for the competition is crucial (spelled correctly by Charlotte Seubert, fourth grader at Orchards Elementary in Lewiston), said Anna Berim, who is Turner’s mom. Mother and son routinely study amass (correctly spelled by Jackson Musgrave, fifth grader at Timberline Elementary in Weippe) in several practice sessions after school.

Turner added luck is essential (correctly spelled by Ryan) to doing his best. He’ll intersperse (correctly spelled by Levi Helkey, sixth grader at Pullman Christian School) practice sessions in the hope of attending the Scripps national bee.

“You better watch out,” he said. “Scripps, here I come.”

The top three winners received a trophy, a medallion (correctly spelled by Phineas Dover, Jenifer Middle School eighth grader in Lewiston), a certificate and other prizes from sponsors St. Joseph Regional Medicare Center, LCSC and the Lewiston Tribune.

Max Talbott-Williams, a seventh grader at Moscow Middle School, placed third.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com

