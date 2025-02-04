New bill aims to increase community college tuition cap

BOISE — An Idaho House committee has passed a bill that would increase the cap on community college tuition.

The House Education Committee on Monday passed HB 79, which would increase tuition caps from $2,500 to $3,250 per year for full-time students taking regular coursework through Idaho community colleges.

Bill presenter Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, cited rising costs of operation and hiring difficulty at community colleges as key issues the bill is meant to address.

“When the state is funding the community Career Technical Education programs … that doesn’t support any of the regular staff, and so they are reliant on tuition or local taxes somehow or other to make that up,” Clow said. “This is a great step to make sure that if they’re giving raises to their Career Technical staff that they can do that to the rest of their staff as well.”

Idaho code dictates that tuition cannot increase more than 10% in a given year, which the bill adheres to.

“We don’t expect them to average more than a 5% increase in the first year,” Clow said.