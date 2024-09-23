New calendar puts your events online faster

You’ve likely noticed an upgrade if you’ve been to Inland 360’s online events calendar in the past week or so.

Our online calendar, and, starting next week, our weekly print calendar, are getting a new look and better coverage with the help of a new technology partner called Evvnt.

This means those of you who’ve been uploading events will need to establish a new account when you visit inland360.com/events to add a listing. Click Create an Event, and the system will walk you through it.

We’ll send you an email next week, too, if you’ve submitted events to our calendar before.

Fill out the required fields, upload an image and within a few minutes your event will be live on the Inland 360 website — no more waiting for your listing to be approved. We’ll still ask you to enter your events by noon Monday to ensure inclusion in Thursday’s print edition.