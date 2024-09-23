New Orleans attacker acted alone

Federal authorities uncovered new details into the suspected terror attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people while probing possible links to a second New Year’s Day incident in which a Tesla Cybertruck blew up outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas.

The timing of both acts of violence, just hours apart, has drawn suspicion. Officials revealed both men served for years in the U.S. military, including for a time at the same base. The two men also rented the vehicles used in the attacks through Turo, a platform where people can rent cars directly from vehicle owners.

But federal investigators stressed it remains unclear whether there was any coordination or if the perpetrators knew each other.

“It’s an interesting thing during these kinds of investigations that if these turned out to be simply similarities — very strange similarities to have — so we’re not prepared to rule in or rule out anything at this point,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

The incidents left the nation shaken, in part because officials on Wednesday suggested the man who drove through Bourbon Street plowing down pedestrians might have had accomplices. On Thursday, they said they are now confident he acted alone and that they are not searching for other suspects.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a rented pickup truck bearing a flag of the Islamic State from Houston to New Orleans on New Year’s Eve. Early on New Year’s Day, officials say he drove the truck onto a sidewalk, going around a police car that was positioned to block vehicular traffic, authorities said.

The attack killed 14 and injured 35 others, officials said. Police killed Jabbar after he got out of the truck and opened fire on officers, authorities said.

Investigators found two explosive devices in coolers in New Orleans’ French Quarter. Surveillance footage showed Jabbar placing the items in the area several hours before the attack, according to the FBI.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that the devices appeared to be homemade pipe bombs with nails. The devices did not go off.

Law enforcement officials told The Times that Jabbar was wearing body armor. Investigators recovered a handgun and an AR-style rifle after the shootout, a law enforcement official said. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Jabbar joined the Army in 2007, serving on active duty in human resources and information technology and deploying to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, the service said. He transferred to the Army Reserve in 2015 and left in 2020 with the rank of staff sergeant.

Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, said Thursday that the FBI discovered five videos Jabbar posted online hours before the attack, in which he stated he had joined Islamic State before this summer. In one video, Jabbar explained that he originally planned to harm his family and friends but was “concerned the news headlines would not focus on the war between the believers and the disbelievers,” Raia said.

“This was an act of terrorism,” Raia said. “It was premeditated and an evil act.”

In a video on YouTube, Jabbar said he was born in Beaumont, Texas, and worked in human resources and information technology while in the Army. He described himself as a property manager and real estate agent.

Officials are combing through data on three phones and two laptops linked to Jabbar to determine whether there are any other potential leads.

The FBI is also probing the explosion of fuel canisters and firework mortars packed into the bed of a Cybertruck outside President-elect Donald Trump’s property near the iconic Las Vegas Strip that killed the driver and left seven bystanders with minor injuries, officials said.

McMahill said authorities believe the driver was 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, but he cautioned that the person’s body was burned beyond recognition so officials have not been able to positively identify him. However, authorities found military identification, credit cards and a passport with Livelsberger’s name inside the vehicle, McMahill said at a news conference.