Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

New shelter to provide relief from harsh weather in Asotin County

Asotin commission OKs tent for those in emergency need

Kerri Sandaine
Nick Bacon
Nick Bacon

ASOTIN — Asotin County is getting an emergency weather response shelter to assist residents when it’s unbearably hot, cold or smoky.

Nick Bacon, emergency management director, said a $35,200 grant will pay for a large tent with capabilities to provide heat, air conditioning or clean air for dire conditions. The equipment will be housed at the Asotin County Fire District station in the Clarkston Heights.

At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Bacon said the grant is from the Washington State Military Department, and he is in the process of developing a policy for use of the shelter, which will be 18 feet by 16 feet in size.

“This is not intended to be utilized to address homelessness,” Bacon said. “This is going to help anyone who is being affected by extreme weather. It will be available during times of extreme heat, cold or unhealthy air conditions.”

Potential partner agencies will be identified during policy discussions, Bacon said. Organizations that want to deploy the shelter will be required to provide proof of appropriate insurance and finances to cover operations.

“I want Asotin County to be better prepared to respond to a weather event like we had last January,” Bacon told the Lewiston Tribune. “We experienced several days of (single digit) temperatures, and the need for people to get out of those conditions exceeded our capacity during the cold snap.”

The shelter is expected to arrive in about six weeks, Bacon said. The county will cover the sales tax, which should be less than $3,000. The commissioners approved the application with a 3-0 vote, saying funds were available to cover the sales tax.

In other county business:

Controlled burning of yard waste begins today in unincorporated areas of the county. The fall burning session is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Dec. 15.

Residents were advised to stick to the rules, which spell out what can be burned. Tree limbs, sticks and dried weeds are on the list, but throwing leaves, grass clippings or garbage on a burn pile is not permitted, said Karst Riggers, fire marshal.

A detailed list of the regulations are available at the Courthouse Annex in Asotin or the fire station on Appleside Boulevard. The Asotin County Regional Landfill also operates a free yard waste disposal program for residents, Riggers said.

The commissioners gave the green light to filling several open positions in the county, including a temporary emergency hire for a court bailiff, an office assistant in District Court, a stormwater operator and a deputy prosecutor.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

