New stretch of U.S. 95 won’t open until late 2025

MOSCOW — The new U.S. Highway 95 route between Moscow and Thorn Creek Road will not open to traffic until the end of 2025, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.

ITD planned to open a portion of the new highway to traffic this year, but delays in the paving process means the roadway will not be ready for drivers.

“While crews have constructed 4.8 miles of the new 6-mile highway project including two large bridges over Eid Road since work began in 2022, wetland bridge and retaining wall work is needed on the south end while pavement construction is planned on both connections next year,” ITD said in a statement.

Crews are working to realign and expand 6 miles of the highway to add capacity, reduce travel times and improve safety on the roadway.