Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsNovember 10, 2024

New stretch of U.S. 95 won’t open until late 2025

ITD faces delays in paving and must finish bridge work on new route south of Moscow

Anthony Kuipers
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW — The new U.S. Highway 95 route between Moscow and Thorn Creek Road will not open to traffic until the end of 2025, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.

ITD planned to open a portion of the new highway to traffic this year, but delays in the paving process means the roadway will not be ready for drivers.

“While crews have constructed 4.8 miles of the new 6-mile highway project including two large bridges over Eid Road since work began in 2022, wetland bridge and retaining wall work is needed on the south end while pavement construction is planned on both connections next year,” ITD said in a statement.

Crews are working to realign and expand 6 miles of the highway to add capacity, reduce travel times and improve safety on the roadway.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

According to ITD, the new U.S. 95 will ascend a gentler grade up Reisenauer Hill to the prairie below Paradise Ridge.

Some areas of the existing U.S. 95 will continue to have 45 mph speed restrictions through the winter.

Portions of this project are funded as part of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho transportation funding initiative.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsNov. 11
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Local NewsNov. 11
FROM THE ARCHIVES: World War II veteran heading for 100
Local NewsNov. 11
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioter...
Local NewsNov. 10
A surprise thank you
Related
Their marriage turns 73
Local NewsNov. 10
Their marriage turns 73
UI wins “Idaho Battle of the Chefs” cooking competition
Local NewsNov. 9
UI wins “Idaho Battle of the Chefs” cooking competition
More veterans studying medicine at WSU than other universities
Local NewsNov. 9
More veterans studying medicine at WSU than other universities
The Port of Whitman County identifies a potential site for child care facility in Colfax
Local NewsNov. 9
The Port of Whitman County identifies a potential site for child care facility in Colfax
UI grad nominated for CNN award
Local NewsNov. 9
UI grad nominated for CNN award
GOP sees success in north central Idaho
Local NewsNov. 9
GOP sees success in north central Idaho
Idaho election follows conservative trend
Local NewsNov. 9
Idaho election follows conservative trend
This Veteran’s Day, remember to honor the role women have played
Local NewsNov. 9
This Veteran’s Day, remember to honor the role women have played
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy