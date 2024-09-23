New WSU coach Rogers won’t accept losing, from himself or his players

Jimmy Rogers said he has never been through a rebuild and he has no plans to go through one now as Washington State’s new football coach.

Rogers, in Seattle recently to meet high school coaches and to do a media tour, said he expects success right away. He is not shy in saying the Cougars can someday win a national championship, even in this age of NIL money and the transfer portal, when other programs have a lot more money to spend.

“I just don’t want to even talk about accepting losing,” said Rogers, who never experienced a losing year in 19 seasons at South Dakota State as a player, assistant coach and head coach. “Why would anybody do that? I don’t want to hear accepting losing — like it’s OK for this to be a rebuild year. I’m not going to accept it out of myself, so why would I allow it from the players?”

Rogers has been quite busy since it was announced Dec. 28 that he had been hired as the coach. He has filled his coaching staff with his coaches from South Dakota State, convinced WSU players who had entered the transfer portal to change their mind, including quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, received several commitments from the transfer portal and has gotten 16 commitments from high school players.

Asked what has stood out in the first month, and Rogers was quick to mention how open WSU’s players were to new players coming in and to the new staff.

“They’ve been great, and I was kind of shocked by that, honestly,” Rogers said. “Our first team meeting was awesome. I was expecting a little bit more of a reserved nature and to be kind of almost scared. And they weren’t that at all. It was really open.”

Rogers took over as head coach of South Dakota State in 2023, replacing his mentor John Stiegelmeier, who had led the Jackrabbits to the FCS national title in 2022.

Rogers, who was promoted from his job as defensive coordinator, led South Dakota State to the national title in his first season, going 15-0. The Jackrabbits were 12-3 last season, losing in the semifinals.

You might think Rogers would have felt pressure taking over a team that won the national title the season before, and now again taking over at WSU, but you would be wrong.

“I don’t get too much into the pressure of things; this is football,” said Rogers, 37. “You’ve got to be confident in what you do, and as long as you know that you gave it your best, that’s all you can ask. ... I don’t get caught up in other people’s emotions. I’ve got a job to do, and my job is to try to develop a football team, not just win over (the) fan base or be a fan favorite.

“I don’t care about those things. I care about the players in which I coach and staff in which I have the opportunity to work with, and that’s my focus.”