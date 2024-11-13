United Airlines could receive $500,000 from Nez Perce County to support its nonstop Denver-Lewiston flights if the city of Lewiston is willing to provide the same amount.

The Nez Perce County Commission approved spending the money in a split vote Tuesday with the contingency of the funds being matched by the city.

Commission Chairperson Doug Havens and Commissioner Don Beck were in the majority. Commissioner Doug Zenner voted against the resolution.

The half million will come from line items in Nez Perce County’s budget for this fiscal year such as architects, engineering and surveying, professional services and legal specialists where the county doesn’t expect to need as much money as it allocated, Havens said.

The city of Lewiston, which owns the airport with the county, has no money earmarked for United Airlines in its budget this fiscal year. As of Tuesday, it didn’t have any meetings scheduled to discuss the issue.

United Airlines has requested $4.9 million for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 to help the route be financially sustainable, according to Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Director Michael Isaacs.

The airline has extended the deadline for the community to create a plan to provide the revenue until Dec. 15 and is checking on the status of the money weekly, Isaacs said.

“They’re working with us,” he said. “I don’t believe they want to leave. So I think it’s encouraging.”

The prices for all direct Lewiston flights have dropped dramatically since United introduced its Denver service, saving area travelers millions of dollars annually they can spend in other places, Havens said.

“The airfares right now are so reasonable,” he said. “People are flying across the country for an unbelievable price. It is just really amazing.”

Beck had a similar take.

The county representatives on the airport authority board, he said, have done “one heck of a good job” bringing the transportation hub to this point.