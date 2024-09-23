Nez Perce Tribe rejects amendment to change enrollment requirements

LAPWAI — While an amendment to the Nez Perce Tribe’s constitution to change blood quantums for enrollment received the most votes, it failed to reach the required two-thirds majority.

The total number of votes cast was 862; there were 434 votes yes and 423 votes no. Five votes were invalid. The amendment needed a two-third majority to pass, in this case 573 votes.

The election took place Saturday with voting in Kamiah, Orofino and Lapwai, where the voting was counted. Election judges read aloud the ballots and others tallied the votes on a white board. The gym at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center was almost silent as people listened and waited for results.

The constitution requires a person to be one-quarter Nez Perce to enroll in the tribe. The amendment would have changed it so that people could enroll if they show they are directly descended from a Nez Perce member. When a person is enrolled in the tribe they can participate in tribal government, receive tribal services and exercise the Nez Perce treaty rights of 1855 and 1863.

The change to the constitution came out of the spring General Council meeting.

Those who support the measure say blood quantums don’t factor in people’s cultural or familial connection to the tribe and that the method will diminish the tribe over time.

Some people agree that the system needs to be changed but want a different approach. Others question how more members will affect tribal services and benefits, like hunting and fishing.

“It’s an important election for the tribe,” said General Council chairperson Jenny Oatman. “There’s people for and against.”

She noted it wasn’t the first time the issue of blood quantums had come up in a special election and failed to pass. She said the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee will continue to work on the issue.

Nez Perce members Chantel Greene and Derek Red Arrow were involved in the effort to change the constitution. Although they were both disappointed with the result, they are committed to continuing the work. Greene said they might look into other options like changing the tribal code.

Greene and Red Arrow are taking the fact that the vote won the majority as a sign to keep working at the issue.

“It’s very clear the majority vote wants change,” Greene said.