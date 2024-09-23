Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
SportsFebruary 26, 2025

Nighthawks soar in double overtime to win 1A WPL district title

Nezperce defeated Clearwater Valley 77-68 in double overtime

Cody Wendt
Nezperce celebrates its 77-68 double overtime victory over Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Nezperce celebrates its 77-68 double overtime victory over Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clearwater Valley forward Joshua Gardner hits the ground as he works to maintain possession of the ball over Nezperce's Carter Williams in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Clearwater Valley forward Joshua Gardner hits the ground as he works to maintain possession of the ball over Nezperce's Carter Williams in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Nezperce's Slater Kuther reacts with teammates after a 3-pointer to send the game into its first overtime against Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Nezperce's Slater Kuther reacts with teammates after a 3-pointer to send the game into its first overtime against Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Nezperce celebrates its 77-68 victory over Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Nezperce celebrates its 77-68 victory over Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clearwater Valley guard Hyson Scott and Nezperce's Brennen McLeod compete for the rebound in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Clearwater Valley guard Hyson Scott and Nezperce's Brennen McLeod compete for the rebound in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clearwater Valley guard Hyson Scott shoots the ball as Nezperce's Brennen McLeod guards him in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Clearwater Valley guard Hyson Scott shoots the ball as Nezperce's Brennen McLeod guards him in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The Nezperce student cheering section floods the court to celebrate the team’s 77-68 victory over Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
The Nezperce student cheering section floods the court to celebrate the team’s 77-68 victory over Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Nezperce's Aidan McLeod grabs possession of a loose ball over Clearwater Valley guard Harvey Wellard in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Nezperce's Aidan McLeod grabs possession of a loose ball over Clearwater Valley guard Harvey Wellard in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The Nezperce student section floods the court to celebrate the team’s 77-68 victory over Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
The Nezperce student section floods the court to celebrate the team’s 77-68 victory over Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The Nezperce student section cheers on their team against Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
The Nezperce student section cheers on their team against Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The ball falls down as Nezperce's Carter Williams (24), Nezperce's Zane Wilcox and Clearwater Valley guard Cason Curtis prepare to chase the rebound in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
The ball falls down as Nezperce's Carter Williams (24), Nezperce's Zane Wilcox and Clearwater Valley guard Cason Curtis prepare to chase the rebound in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clearwater Valley guard Hyson Scott reacts as Nezperce and Clearwater Valley prepare to head into their second overtime in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Clearwater Valley guard Hyson Scott reacts as Nezperce and Clearwater Valley prepare to head into their second overtime in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clearwater Valley guard Hyson Scott blocks a shot by Nezperce's Brennen McLeod in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Clearwater Valley guard Hyson Scott blocks a shot by Nezperce's Brennen McLeod in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Nezperce's Zane Wilcox leaps towards the basket for a layup as Clearwater Valley guard Timuni Moses guards him in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Nezperce's Zane Wilcox leaps towards the basket for a layup as Clearwater Valley guard Timuni Moses guards him in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Nezperce's Slater Kuther grabs possession of the ball over Clearwater Valley forward Joshua Gardner in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Nezperce's Slater Kuther grabs possession of the ball over Clearwater Valley forward Joshua Gardner in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Nezperce's Jace Cronce shoots a layup as Clearwater Valley guard Matthew Louwien guards him in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Nezperce's Jace Cronce shoots a layup as Clearwater Valley guard Matthew Louwien guards him in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Nezperce's Aidan McLeod shoots a layup as Clearwater Valley guard Matthew Louwien guards him in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Nezperce's Aidan McLeod shoots a layup as Clearwater Valley guard Matthew Louwien guards him in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Nezperce's Zane Wilcox competes for the rebound with Clearwater Valley guard Hyson Scott in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Nezperce's Zane Wilcox competes for the rebound with Clearwater Valley guard Hyson Scott in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Clearwater Valley guard Harvey Wellard steals the ball away from Nezperce's Aidan McLeod in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Clearwater Valley guard Harvey Wellard steals the ball away from Nezperce's Aidan McLeod in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Nezperce players runsonto the court as they celebrate their 77-68 victory over Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.
Nezperce players runsonto the court as they celebrate their 77-68 victory over Clearwater Valley in the Whitepine League 1A District Championship game Tuesday in Lapwai.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

LAPWAI — The 1A Whitepine League boys basketball district tournament final was theoretically held at a neutral site, but it felt more like a Nezperce Nighthawks home game, and never more so than in the closing moments of its second overtime.

“On to State! On to State!” the chant arose with Aidan McLeod at the foul line with 16.6 seconds on the clock for a pair of free throws that would establish the biggest lead of the game for the second-seeded Nighthawks.

Nezperce could do no wrong in the final period, soaring to a 77-68 title-clinching upset over the top-seeded Clearwater Valley Rams on Wednesday at Lapwai High School.

Breaking the deadlock

Nezperce (13-5) had been soundly defeated by Clearwater Valley (12-9) of Kooskia on two occasions during the regular season — a 63-43 season debut for both teams on Dec. 3, then a near-duplicate 61-42 encounter on Jan. 16. Wednesday’s district championship showdown initially appeared headed toward a similar outcome, with the Rams leading 18-11 through the opening quarter and 32-24 at halftime.

“Both teams came out real strong,” Nezperce coach Conner McLeod said. “CV, they were handling the ball a little bit better. We were struggling to stop them on their double screens — and hitting outside shots, CV was doing a heck of a job of that.

“End of the third, our defense stepped up. We just shut them down, crawled back, a couple buckets here and there, and it really took all the way until the last couple seconds of the fourth quarter to get it tied up.”

It was freshman Slater Kuther who completed the rally, driving across the court and draining a deep, contested 3-pointer to tie the game at 56-56 with 9.9 seconds remaining in regulation.

“That’s definitely the best one I’ve ever taken,” Kuther later said of the shot. “It felt so good.”

On the following possession, Clearwater Valley ran the clock down before Hyson Scott attempted a mid-range jump shot buzzer-beater that banked off the backboard, rattled in the hoop and fell through, but was ruled to have been released a split-second too late, sending the Nighthawk-friendly crowd into a frenzy.

The first overtime saw an energized Nezperce repeatedly nose ahead, only for Clearwater Valley to hang on. An inside jumper from the Rams’ Harvey Wellard tied things at 63-63 in the final minute, and a Nezperce attempt at the buzzer went well afield of the hoop.

Brennen McLeod made a contested mid-range jump shot while falling backward to the floor to delight the crowd on the first possession of the second overtime.

From there on out, the Nighthawks seemed unstoppable, eventually opening up a 71-65 lead when Carter Williams made an emphatic end-to-end drive, then hitting a series of free throws from Kuther, Aidan McLeod and Brennen McLeod that put them up by double figures at 76-65.

The Rams had been attempting to answer from 3-point range, but repeatedly saw the ball rattle in-and-out before Scott finally made one when it was too late to recoup the deficit. One last Brennen McLeod free throw established the final score.

A fabulous community

Whether measured by the visual presence of Nezperce blue and gold in the stands or the volume of the crowd response to plays and calls, it was evident the Nighthawk faithful had turned out in dramatically greater numbers than the Rams’ supporters. A stampede of feet on bleachers and raised voices from the Nezperce student fan section dominated the gym every time a Clearwater Valley player went to the foul line. The disruption effort when the Nighthawks attempted free throws, by contrast, was largely limited to the vocalizations of two elementary-aged children seated at the far corner on Clearwater Valley’s end of the bleachers.

“We have a fabulous community around this group of boys,” Conner McLeod said. “They do everything they can to help lift us up. Every game; pep rallies in town; I mean, our community is behind these guys 100%.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Following the trophy presentation, players and fans alike gathered to jump up and down at center court chanting, “I believe that we just won! I believe that we just won!”

Soaring to State

Kuther shot 7-for-12 from the field including 3-for-5 from 3-point range and went a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line to amass a team-high 23 points.

“He’s a heck of a freshman,” Conner McLeod said of Kuther. “We love having him on the team.”

Conner McLeod’s cousin Brennen McLeod (17 points), Brennen’s brother Aidan McLeod (15) and Carter Williams (12) were the other key offensive contributors to the upset.

Scott put up 24 points for Clearwater Valley, nosing ahead of Kuther to lead all scorers for the game. Teammate Matthew Louwien had a big night from distance, sinking four 3-pointers en route to totaling 14, and Timuni Moses added 10 points for the Rams.

Clearwater Valley coach Alana Curtis said the Nighthawks have gotten “a lot more physical” over the course of the season, and that “just didn’t fall our way today.” She anticipates another “tough, tough battle” as her team prepares to face Deary, with which it split regular-season contests, in a loser-out game on Thursday at 6 p.m. back at Lapwai.

Meanwhile, Nezperce has obtained its first state berth in recent memory, advancing to the Idaho Class 1A championships to be held March 6-8 at Caldwell High School.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (12-9)

Harvey Wellard 3 1-2 8, Hyson Scott 10 2-4 24, Matthew Louwien 5 0-0 14, Joshua Gardner 4 0-0 8, Timuni Moses 4 2-4 10, Cason Curtis 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 5-10 68.

NEZPERCE (13-5)

Slater Kuther 7 4-4 23, Jace Cronce 2 3-6 7, Carter Williams 5 0-0 12, Brennen McLeod 6 4-6 17, Aidan McLeod 5 5-6 15, Zane Wildcox 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 16-22 77.

Nezperce 11 13 19 13 7 14—77

CV 18 14 12 10 7 5—68

3-point goals — Kuther 3, Williams 2, B. McLeod, Louwien 4, Scott 2, Wellard.

Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, or cwendt@lmtribune.com.

Story Tags
high school sports
Related
SportsFeb. 26
LC State men advance behind Lustig’s milestone day
SportsFeb. 26
AREA ROUNDUNP: District tourney victories for Lewiston, Dear...
SportsFeb. 25
AREA ROUNDUP: Nighthawks, Rams to meet in 1A WPL district fi...
SportsFeb. 25
Campbell wins first PGA Tour title at Mexico Open
Related
Who to watch at this week’s NFL scouting combine
SportsFeb. 25
Who to watch at this week’s NFL scouting combine
‘It was just Rockland’s day’: Genesee falls in 1A state championship game
SportsFeb. 23
‘It was just Rockland’s day’: Genesee falls in 1A state championship game
Cougs clinch No. 3 seed in WCC tournament with senior day win
SportsFeb. 23
Cougs clinch No. 3 seed in WCC tournament with senior day win
PREP ROUNDUP: Greyhounds’ McCoy breaks two records at state swim meet
SportsFeb. 23
PREP ROUNDUP: Greyhounds’ McCoy breaks two records at state swim meet
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Career-high for Nelson in Vandal women’s basketball victory
SportsFeb. 23
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Career-high for Nelson in Vandal women’s basketball victory
Pirates swarmed by Hornets in 2A state final
SportsFeb. 23
Pirates swarmed by Hornets in 2A state final
PREP ROUNDUP: Bengals beat Bears in district basketball opener
SportsFeb. 22
PREP ROUNDUP: Bengals beat Bears in district basketball opener
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Colfax's Lustig near-perfect in Warrior men’s basketball victory
SportsFeb. 22
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Colfax's Lustig near-perfect in Warrior men’s basketball victory
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy