LAKE MYRTLE, Fla. — The No. 7 LC State baseball team closed out the East/West Challenge by defeating the top-ranked team in the NAIA on Saturday.

The Warriors (2-2) blasted No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan 10-3 to end the four-game event.

The Warriors received four RBI from Brandon Cabrera and a strong outing by a mix of pitchers to get the job done.

“Great all-around team win tonight,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Proud of our energy and the way we competed.”

At the plate, Ike George stroked a triple and scored two runs and Jacob Marquez put out 2-2-2 line of hits, runs and RBI in addition to Cabrera’s big day.

On the mound, five pitchers combined to fan 10 batters. Joey Strada got the start, Brennen Farber earned the win and Moscow graduate Levi Anderson came in for his collegiate debut with runners on in the eighth and struck out a pair.

The Bulldogs tied things up at 3-3 in the top of the fifth with a pair of runs before Farber came out of the bullpen to shut down the inning. A walk to Charlie Updegrave and base hit by Jack Sheward got the offense going in the bottom of the frame.

Spencer Zeller took over on the bases for Sheward and both he and Updegrave scored on a double off the bat of Marquez to take the lead for good.

LC State added four insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth.