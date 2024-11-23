Northwest Bestsellers

10. “Absolution,” Jeff VanderMeer, MCD

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company

3. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown

4. “Patriot: A Memoir,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf

5. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens,” Ina Garten, Crown

6. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

7. “A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon,” Kevin Fedarko, Scribner

8. “Into the Uncut Grass,” Trevor Noah, Sabina Hahn, Illustrator; One World

9. “Field Notes from a Fungi Forager: An Illustrated Journey Through the World of Pacific Northwest Mushrooms,” Ashley Rodriguez, Libby England, Illustrator; Sasquatch Books

10. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” Sy Montgomery, Atria Books