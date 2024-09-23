Sections
The ScoopDecember 7, 2024

Northwest Bestsellers

story image illustation

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

2. “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny, Minotaur Books

3. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” Haruki Murakami, Knopf

4. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

5. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

6. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

7. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company

8. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press

9. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House

10. “Time of the Child,” Niall Williams, Bloomsbury Publishing

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company

4. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

7. “Field Notes from a Fungi Forager: An Illustrated Journey Through the World of Pacific Northwest Mushrooms,” Ashley Rodriguez, Libby England, Illustrator; Sasquatch Books

8. “Patriot: A Memoir,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf

9. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

10. “The Universe in Verse: 15 Portals to Wonder through Science & Poetry,” Maria Popova, Ofra Amit, Illustrator; Storey Publishing, LLC

