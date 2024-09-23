Sections
The ScoopOctober 26, 2024

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

2. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company

3. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

4. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

5. “The Waiting,” Michael Connelly, Little, Brown and Company

6. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking

7. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House

8. “Polostan,” Neal Stephenson, William Morrow

9. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper

10. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “War,” Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster

2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown and Company

3. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

4. “Into the Uncut Grass,” Trevor Noah, Sabina Hahn, Illustrator; One World

5. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

6. “What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts),” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

7. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

9. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

10. “Ottolenghi Comfort: A Cookbook,” Yotam Ottolenghi, Ten Speed Press

