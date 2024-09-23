Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “War,” Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster

2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown and Company

3. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

4. “Into the Uncut Grass,” Trevor Noah, Sabina Hahn, Illustrator; One World

5. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

6. “What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts),” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

7. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

9. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

10. “Ottolenghi Comfort: A Cookbook,” Yotam Ottolenghi, Ten Speed Press