Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
2. “Emily Wilde’s Compendium of Lost Tales,” Heather Fawcett, Del Rey
3. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
4. “Black Woods, Blue Sky,” Eowyn Ivey, Random House
5. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
6. “The Bones Beneath My Skin,” TJ Klune, Tor Books
7. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls,” Grady Hendrix, Berkley
8. “Onyx Storm,” (Deluxe Limited Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
9. “Onyx Storm,” (Standard Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
10. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner
2. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC
3. “How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith,” Mariann Edgar Budde, Avery
4. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes, Penguin Press
5. “Source Code: My Beginnings,” Bill Gates, Knopf
6. “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” Rick Steves, author and publisher
7. “Memorial Days: A Memoir,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
8. “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You: A Memoir,” Neko Case, Grand Central Publishing
9. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
10. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press