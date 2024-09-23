Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Wind and Truth,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor Books
2. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
3. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press
4. “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny, Minotaur Books
5. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” Haruki Murakami, Knopf
6. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton and Company
7. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books
8. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking
9. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
10. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah and St. Martin’s Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner
2. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press
3. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House
4. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
5. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson, Crown
6. “Ingrained: The Making of a Craftsman,” Callum Robinson, Ecco
7. “Field Notes from a Fungi Forager: An Illustrated Journey Through the World of Pacific Northwest Mushrooms,” Ashley Rodriguez, Libby England, Illustrator; Sasquatch Books
8. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday
9. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown
10. “A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon,” Kevin Fedarko, Scribner