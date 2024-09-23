Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny, Minotaur Books
2. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney; Farrar, Straus and Giroux
3. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
4. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company
5. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books
7. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press
8. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
9. “The Wood at Midwinter,” Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
10. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
2. “Patriot: A Memoir,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf
3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company
4. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman; Farrar, Straus and Giroux
5. “War,” Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster
6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
7. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House
8. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown
9. “Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook,” Matty Matheson, Ten Speed Press
10. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press