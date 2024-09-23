Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Onyx Storm,” (Deluxe Limited Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
2. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
3. “Onyx Storm,” (Standard Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
4. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
5. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls,” Grady Hendrix, Berkley
6. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
7. “Water Moon,” Samantha Sotto Yambao, Del Rey
8. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press
9. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
10. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner
2. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC
3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press
4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
5. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
6. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday
7. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday
8. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
9. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press
10. “Aflame: Learning from Silence,” Pico Iyer, Riverhead Books