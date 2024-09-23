Northwest Bestsellers

10. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

5. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

6. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday

7. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

8. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery

9. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press

10. “Aflame: Learning from Silence,” Pico Iyer, Riverhead Books