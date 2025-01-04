Northwest Bestsellers

10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

3. “CABIN: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press

4. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

5. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

6. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown and Company

7. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” Sy Montgomery, Atria Books

8. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

9. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson, Crown

10. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday