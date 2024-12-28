Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Robin Wall Kimmerer; John Burgoyne, Illustrator, Scribner

2. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company

4. “Field Notes from a Fungi Forager: An Illustrated Journey Through the World of Pacific Northwest Mushrooms,” Ashley Rodriguez; Libby England, Illustrator, Sasquatch Books

5. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

6. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday

7. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

8. “Ingrained: The Making of a Craftsman,” Callum Robinson, Ecco

9. “What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts),” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

10. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday