Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
2. “Black Woods, Blue Sky,” Eowyn Ivey, Random House
3. “The Bones Beneath My Skin,” TJ Klune, Tor Books
4. “Three Days in June,” Anne Tyler, Knopf
5. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
6. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls,” Grady Hendrix, Berkley
7. “Emily Wilde’s Compendium of Lost Tales,” Heather Fawcett, Del Rey
8. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
9. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press
10. “Onyx Storm” (Standard Edition), Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner
2. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC
3. “How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith,” Mariann Edgar Budde, Avery
4. “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” Rick Steves, Rick Steves
5. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
7. “Memorial Days: A Memoir,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
8. “Source Code: My Beginnings,” Bill Gates, Knopf
9. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes, Penguin Press
10. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday