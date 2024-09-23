Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

3. “Patriot: A Memoir,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf

4. “Field Notes from a Fungi Forager: An Illustrated Journey Through the World of Pacific Northwest Mushrooms,” Ashley Rodriguez, Libby England, Illustrator; Sasquatch Books

5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

6. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company

7. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” Sy Montgomery, Atria Books

8. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

9. “A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon,” Kevin Fedarko, Scribner

10. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown