The ScoopNovember 30, 2024

Northwest Bestsellers

Anonymous Author

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “The City and Its Uncertain Walls,” Haruki Murakami, Knopf

2. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

3. “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny, Minotaur Books

4. “Time of the Child,” Niall Williams, Bloomsbury Publishing

5. “Tooth and Claw,” Craig Johnson, Viking

6. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper

7. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press

8. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company

9. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House

10. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

3. “Patriot: A Memoir,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf

4. “Field Notes from a Fungi Forager: An Illustrated Journey Through the World of Pacific Northwest Mushrooms,” Ashley Rodriguez, Libby England, Illustrator; Sasquatch Books

5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

6. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company

7. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” Sy Montgomery, Atria Books

8. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

9. “A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon,” Kevin Fedarko, Scribner

10. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown

