Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The Heart of Winter,” Jonathan Evison, Dutton

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery

4. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

5. “Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life’s Purpose,” Martha Beck, The Open Field

6. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

7. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

8. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown and Company

9. “Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous,” Gillian Anderson, Harry N. Abrams

10. “The Dog Who Followed the Moon: An Inspirational Story with Meditations on Life,” James Norbury, William Morrow