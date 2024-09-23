Sections
The ScoopJanuary 18, 2025

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

2. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

3. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

4. “Small Things Like These,” Claire Keegan, Grove Press

5. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

6. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

7. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

8. “Wind and Truth,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor Books

9. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W. W. Norton and Company

10. “The Heart of Winter,” Jonathan Evison, Dutton

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery

4. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

5. “Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life’s Purpose,” Martha Beck, The Open Field

6. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

7. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

8. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown and Company

9. “Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous,” Gillian Anderson, Harry N. Abrams

10. “The Dog Who Followed the Moon: An Inspirational Story with Meditations on Life,” James Norbury, William Morrow

