Northwest Bestsellers

10. “We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

2. “Patriot,” Alexei Navalny, Knopf

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell; Little, Brown and Company

4. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

5. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown

6. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” Oliver Burkeman; Farrar, Straus and Giroux

7. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” Sy Montgomery, Atria Books

8. “War,” Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster

9. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

10. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown