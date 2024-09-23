Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The Wedding People,” Alison Espach, Henry Holt and Co.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

2. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Hay House LLC

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

4. “The Creative Act: A Way Of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

5. “Aflame: Learning from Silence,” Pico Iyer, Riverhead Books

6. “The Dog Who Followed the Moon: An Inspirational Story with Meditations on Life, Experience the Power of Love and Sacrifice,” James Norbury, William Morrow

7. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday

8. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

9. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

10. “Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous,” Gillian Anderson, Harry N. Abrams