Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The Empusium,” Olga Tokarczuk, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (Translation), Riverhead Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

2. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown and Company

4. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

5. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty,” Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster

6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

7. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

8. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means, M.D., and Calley Means, Avery

9. “What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures,” Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, One World

10. “Want: Sexual Fantasies,” Gillian Anderson, Abrams Press