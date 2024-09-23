Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
The ScoopOctober 12, 2024

Northwest Bestsellers

Anonymous Author

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “Intermezzo,” Sally Rooney, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

2. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

3. “The Mighty Red,” Louise Erdrich, Harper

4. “Playground,” Richard Powers, W.W. Norton & Company

5. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House

6. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

7. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

8. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

9. “We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

10. “The Empusium,” Olga Tokarczuk, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (Translation), Riverhead Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

2. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten, Crown

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown and Company

4. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

5. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty,” Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster

6. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

7. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

8. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means, M.D., and Calley Means, Avery

9. “What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures,” Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, One World

10. “Want: Sexual Fantasies,” Gillian Anderson, Abrams Press

Advertisement
Related
The ScoopOct. 12
Club Notes
The ScoopOct. 12
60 Years Ago
The ScoopOct. 12
Senior Calendar
The ScoopOct. 12
Top Ten
Related
Consider the ‘minor bulbs’ for your garden
The ScoopOct. 12
Consider the ‘minor bulbs’ for your garden
PHOTOS: Diving into Halloween
The ScoopOct. 12
PHOTOS: Diving into Halloween
OPINION: Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?
The ScoopOct. 12
OPINION: Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?
BIG PICTURE: Aurora borealis brings trippy skies
The ScoopOct. 12
BIG PICTURE: Aurora borealis brings trippy skies
Harper-Marsh
The ScoopOct. 6
Harper-Marsh
It’s eye-opening when the smart car is smarter than you are
The ScoopOct. 6
It’s eye-opening when the smart car is smarter than you are
Use empathy to put yourself in your ex’s shoes
The ScoopOct. 6
Use empathy to put yourself in your ex’s shoes
I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring
The ScoopOct. 6
I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy