Northwest Bestsellers

10. “The Empusium,” Olga Tokarczuk, Antonia Lloyd-Jones (translation), Riverhead Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown

2. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

3. “The Small and the Mighty: Twelve Unsung Americans Who Changed the Course of History, from the Founding to the Civil Rights Movement,” Sharon McMahon, Thesis

4. “Does This Taste Funny?: Recipes Our Family Loves,” Stephen Colbert, Evie McGee Colbert, Celadon Books

5. “The Creative Act: A Way Of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

6. “Lovely One: A Memoir,” Ketanji Brown Jackson, Random House

7. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty,” Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster

8. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

9. “The Anxious Generation How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

10. “Want: Sexual Fantasies,” by Anonymous