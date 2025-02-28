Sections
Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM back on the air

Radio station fine-tuning audio, expects listeners to hear improvements over next few days

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM radio is back on the air after experiencing problems.

Chief Engineer Jason Royals said the station has a backup source fed through the internet that is providing programming audio.

The organization is still working to fine-tune its audio levels to the correct modulation. He said listeners should hear an improvement over the next couple of days.

The radio station has been working to repair 91.3, a re-transmission of KRFA HD2 91.7 out of Moscow, after Lewiston and Clarkston customers reported service outages and poor reception. (A story earlier this week incorrectly stated the re-transmission was from a different station.)

The organization’s 91.3 FM Lewiston/Clarkston news service is provided by a translator, or a repeater station, which gets its programming from Moscow’s KRFA HD2 91.7. Royals said issues arose when the KRFA main transmitter failed beyond repair.

Northwest Public Broadcasting is working on a more permanent solution that Royals said requires the purchase of a replacement transmitter for KRFA.

Listeners can alternatively tune into the broadcasting organization’s KWSU-AM 1250, download the Northwest Public Broadcasting app or utilize its NWPB.org streaming service.

“We appreciate our listeners sharing their experiences with our radio,” Royals said. “We’re always looking for ways to improve our service with each of NWPB’s 38 transmitters.”

