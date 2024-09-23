Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM radio experiencing issues

PULLMAN — Lewiston and Clarkston listeners may be experiencing issues on Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM radio.

Customers have reported service outages and poor reception with 91.3 FM, a re-transmission of KWSU AM-1250, over the past couple of weeks.

Jason Royals, chief engineer at Northwest Public Broadcasting, said the service’s translator could be the root of the problem.

The radio station’s 91.3 FM Lewiston/Clarkston news service is provided by a translator, or a repeater station that gets its programming from KRFA HD-2 service out of Moscow. Royals said unfortunately the broadcasting organization’s KRFA main transmitter has failed beyond repair and is on a backup transmitter that does not have HD radio capabilities.