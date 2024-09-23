Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 25, 2025

Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM radio experiencing issues

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Lewiston and Clarkston listeners may be experiencing issues on Northwest Public Broadcasting 91.3 FM radio.

Customers have reported service outages and poor reception with 91.3 FM, a re-transmission of KWSU AM-1250, over the past couple of weeks.

Jason Royals, chief engineer at Northwest Public Broadcasting, said the service’s translator could be the root of the problem.

The radio station’s 91.3 FM Lewiston/Clarkston news service is provided by a translator, or a repeater station that gets its programming from KRFA HD-2 service out of Moscow. Royals said unfortunately the broadcasting organization’s KRFA main transmitter has failed beyond repair and is on a backup transmitter that does not have HD radio capabilities.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Northwest Public Broadcasting had a temporary solution in place that required internet networking. He said this created issues about a week ago, resulting in the current outage.

Royals reassures the radio station’s engineering team is actively working to restore its 91.3 service with a backup source. He said the purchase of a replacement transmitter for KRFA is in progress.

Northwest Public Broadcasting hoped to have the service restored as early as Monday or by the end of the week.

The radio station is a publicly funded service. Royals said any donations from the public would greatly help restore the station to the air.

Listeners having problems with 91.3 FM can tune into the broadcasting organization’s KWSU-AM 1250, download the Northwest Public Broadcasting app or utilize its NWPB.org streaming service.

“We appreciate our listener’s feedback and continued patience as we work through this outage,” Royals said.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 25
Thirteen steps to glory
Local NewsFeb. 25
Record rainfall takes Palouse by storm
Local NewsFeb. 25
Moscow hosts meeting on East City Park stage
Local NewsFeb. 25
Umphenour faces injury to jail charges
Related
Committee introduces bill placing taxes on wind turbines
Local NewsFeb. 25
Committee introduces bill placing taxes on wind turbines
Washington’s attorney general promises to ‘continue to advocate hard for your rights’
Local NewsFeb. 25
Washington’s attorney general promises to ‘continue to advocate hard for your rights’
OPINION: DOGE audit exposes trillions lost in government's black hole
Local NewsFeb. 25
OPINION: DOGE audit exposes trillions lost in government's black hole
South Moscow streets may see upgrades in future
Local NewsFeb. 25
South Moscow streets may see upgrades in future
Campaign finance law overhaul introduced
Local NewsFeb. 25
Campaign finance law overhaul introduced
Record rainfall takes Palouse by storm
Local NewsFeb. 24
Record rainfall takes Palouse by storm
Coeur d'Alene town hall gets chaotic, with security guards dragging woman out of her seat (WITH VIDEO)
Local NewsFeb. 24
Coeur d'Alene town hall gets chaotic, with security guards dragging woman out of her seat (WITH VIDEO)
UPDATED AT 4:38 P.M.: Flooding washing out roads across the Palouse
Local NewsFeb. 23
UPDATED AT 4:38 P.M.: Flooding washing out roads across the Palouse
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy