Golden TimesNovember 2, 2024

November birthdays

Nov. 3

Dale Brock, 90

Dale Brock, of Lewiston, will celebrate his 90th birthday Nov. 3. Dale, the oldest of three, was born in 1934 in Teakean, Idaho, to Ellwood and Lottie Brock.

Dale resides in Lewiston with his wife, Barb. Dale enjoys spending time in his garden and sharing the bounty of his labor with his family, especially his great-grandkids.

Dale had an early birthday celebration with family and friends in September.

To submit birthdays: Birthday announcements starting at age 70 are accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting the announcement. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Dallas Marshall at dmarshall@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2232. December birthday announcements must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 15.

