COMMENTARY: Now is the time for Vandals to simplify

Watching Idaho this season, there is one thing I have noticed about the Jason Eck coaching style: He is not afraid to push the envelope.
Personally, I am a big fan of that style. Try to get the opposition off balance and don’t give in on fourth-and-short situations. However, like I posted live on X (Twitter) during the Vandal loss to UC Davis on Saturday, “Some questionable decisions from Eck in this one. Almost feels like they are trying to be too aggressive. But if they worked, I would be praising them. … We all know how this works.”
That is the whole concept of the “Monday Morning Quarterback” segments on television, or the Tuesday version of the same idea in the Lewiston Tribune. We look back at decisions that were made during a game and praise a coach for something that went well, and second guess any decision that did not work out.
To his credit, every time that I have talked to Eck after a game, and last Saturday was no different, the coach takes the blame and says it was his mistake. It is almost like he cannot help himself in the middle of competition.
It became even more of a glaring issue with the way the game started against the Aggies. Idaho stormed out to a 14-0 lead after two strong offensive possessions and a three-and-out on defense. When UC Davis had a counter punch and cut the Idaho lead to 17-14, Eck started to pull into his bag of tricks and began to force the issue.
On four straight possessions, the Vandals had wide receiver Tony Harste throw a pass (that was intercepted), a turnover on downs at the UC Davis 5-yard line, a miscommunication that led to an interception and a fourth-and-4 attempt at midfield that resulted in another interception.
Following that stretch, Idaho trailed 28-17 and lost quarterback Jack Wagner, who reaggravated an injury he sustained against Wyoming.
Again, if the defense would have bit on the reverse and Harste threw a touchdown, we would be praising Eck like we did on the trick play that got Idaho on the board against Oregon. If the Vandals could have converted on those fourth-down plays, people would be talking about how aggressive he is and how it is pushing Idaho to victories.
They did not work, so we second-guess the decisions instead.
It seems apparent, with the way the Vandals are currently set up, that the Eck aggression goes against the way Idaho is built.
The defense has been as advertised, possibly even better. Even with Keyshawn James-Newby and Dallas Afalava seeing limited action as both deal with nagging injuries, the defensive line has the depth to play against anyone. However, the strength of the Vandal defense has been its depth and ability to substitute in fresh legs every handful of plays.
Abilene Christian and UC Davis have both shown an offensive style to counteract that and have gone to a more no-huddle, fast-moving offense that does not allow Idaho to substitute in fresh legs. Both had success and both put up at least 24 points.
So how do you counteract that? By limiting the time the defense is on the field.
Simplify the offense and rely on quick passes and power running to control the ball. Whether it is Wagner, who Eck believes will be able to practice today, or Nick Josifek who gets the start at quarterback at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome against Northern Arizona on Saturday, the game plan should remain the same. Minimize the opportunity for mistakes and win time of possession.
That means take the flea-flickers, wideout passes and double reverses and put them back in the file cabinet for later.
Replace them with misdirection runs and passing routes built to help create passing windows. Allow the offensive line, which has been the most improved unit on the team, to win the line of scrimmage and focus on a no-nonsense power game.
Eli Cummings and Nate Thomas averaged over 5 yards a carry, but they only had 23 combined rushes in the game. I would much rather see those two have that many carries each.
By no means am I saying I am smarter than any of the coaches on the Vandals staff who have helped build a team that can sustain the number of injuries that they have and still be this competitive. I just feel at this point, it would be better to dial down the trickery and go full ground-and-pound with the occasional shot to wideouts Jordan Dwyer or Mark Hamper.
Allow the defense to rest from longer offensive possessions as you matriculate the ball down the field. Instead of relying on the defense to bail out an offensive mistake, allow it to aid the offense so it knows that a non-scoring possession is acceptable as long as it doesn’t give up the football.
Sometimes it takes a loss to help tighten things up and get back on track. This is a team that has the talent and the coaching staff to believe in. I believe they can beat teams straight up and avoid costly mistakes by trying to trick the opposition.
The question is, is Eck willing to go against his aggressive instincts as a coach?
Time will tell.
