COMMENTARY: Now is the time for Vandals to simplify

Watching Idaho this season, there is one thing I have noticed about the Jason Eck coaching style: He is not afraid to push the envelope.

Personally, I am a big fan of that style. Try to get the opposition off balance and don’t give in on fourth-and-short situations. However, like I posted live on X (Twitter) during the Vandal loss to UC Davis on Saturday, “Some questionable decisions from Eck in this one. Almost feels like they are trying to be too aggressive. But if they worked, I would be praising them. … We all know how this works.”

That is the whole concept of the “Monday Morning Quarterback” segments on television, or the Tuesday version of the same idea in the Lewiston Tribune. We look back at decisions that were made during a game and praise a coach for something that went well, and second guess any decision that did not work out.

To his credit, every time that I have talked to Eck after a game, and last Saturday was no different, the coach takes the blame and says it was his mistake. It is almost like he cannot help himself in the middle of competition.

It became even more of a glaring issue with the way the game started against the Aggies. Idaho stormed out to a 14-0 lead after two strong offensive possessions and a three-and-out on defense. When UC Davis had a counter punch and cut the Idaho lead to 17-14, Eck started to pull into his bag of tricks and began to force the issue.

On four straight possessions, the Vandals had wide receiver Tony Harste throw a pass (that was intercepted), a turnover on downs at the UC Davis 5-yard line, a miscommunication that led to an interception and a fourth-and-4 attempt at midfield that resulted in another interception.

Following that stretch, Idaho trailed 28-17 and lost quarterback Jack Wagner, who reaggravated an injury he sustained against Wyoming.

Again, if the defense would have bit on the reverse and Harste threw a touchdown, we would be praising Eck like we did on the trick play that got Idaho on the board against Oregon. If the Vandals could have converted on those fourth-down plays, people would be talking about how aggressive he is and how it is pushing Idaho to victories.

They did not work, so we second-guess the decisions instead.

It seems apparent, with the way the Vandals are currently set up, that the Eck aggression goes against the way Idaho is built.

The defense has been as advertised, possibly even better. Even with Keyshawn James-Newby and Dallas Afalava seeing limited action as both deal with nagging injuries, the defensive line has the depth to play against anyone. However, the strength of the Vandal defense has been its depth and ability to substitute in fresh legs every handful of plays.