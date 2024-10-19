Numerous Whitman County levies to appear on general election ballot

Various Whitman County towns have proposed levies to be approved or rejected by constituents at this year’s general election.

Here’s what’s set to be on the November ballot:

The town of Colton has proposed a special levy of $30,000 to continue supporting general operations, street improvements and water maintenance. Homeowners would pay $80 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

Endicott is asking for a levy of $12,000 to fund fire and EMT services. Property owners would pay $47 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

The town is proposing a street maintenance levy of $30,000 to fill potholes and cracks in the roads, weed control, snow plowing and sanding in the winter. Homeowners would pay $114 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

A $15,000 levy is also being presented by Endicott to maintain the town’s parks and Third Street divider, to finance mowing, weed control, watering and equipment maintenance. Property owners would pay $57 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

The city of Palouse is asking for a $55,000 levy to fund operation and maintenance of the town’s infrastructure. Homeowners would pay $73 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

A $50,000 levy is being proposed by Palouse to finance operation and maintenance of the swimming pool. Property owners would pay $66 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

The town is also presenting a levy of $50,000 to support street improvements and oiling. Homeowners would pay $66 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

Rosalia is proposing a $50,000 levy for the city’s street fund, financing street lights, seal coating, shoulder work, capital improvements, equipment and regular maintenance. Property owners would pay $177 per $100,000 in assessed home value.

St. John is asking for a street levy of $80,000 to continue to support street improvements and maintenance. Homeowners would pay $200 per $100,000 in assessed home value.