Numerous Whitman County levies to appear on general election ballot

Various Whitman County towns have proposed levies to be approved or rejected by constituents at this year’s general election.
Here’s what’s set to be on the November ballot:
The town of Colton has proposed a special levy of $30,000 to continue supporting general operations, street improvements and water maintenance. Homeowners would pay $80 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Endicott is asking for a levy of $12,000 to fund fire and EMT services. Property owners would pay $47 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
The town is proposing a street maintenance levy of $30,000 to fill potholes and cracks in the roads, weed control, snow plowing and sanding in the winter. Homeowners would pay $114 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
A $15,000 levy is also being presented by Endicott to maintain the town’s parks and Third Street divider, to finance mowing, weed control, watering and equipment maintenance. Property owners would pay $57 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
The city of Palouse is asking for a $55,000 levy to fund operation and maintenance of the town’s infrastructure. Homeowners would pay $73 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
A $50,000 levy is being proposed by Palouse to finance operation and maintenance of the swimming pool. Property owners would pay $66 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
The town is also presenting a levy of $50,000 to support street improvements and oiling. Homeowners would pay $66 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Rosalia is proposing a $50,000 levy for the city’s street fund, financing street lights, seal coating, shoulder work, capital improvements, equipment and regular maintenance. Property owners would pay $177 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
St. John is asking for a street levy of $80,000 to continue to support street improvements and maintenance. Homeowners would pay $200 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
The town is also proposing to renew a $60,000 levy for water and service upgrades, improving wells and water systems as well as replacing the sewer plant within city limits. Property owners would $150 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
The city of Tekoa is presenting a $50,000 levy to continue financing street and sidewalk improvements, paving College, Lake and Howard streets along with chip sealing roads on the northwest side of town. Homeowners would pay $150 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Uniontown is asking for a parks levy to generate funds for the next two years to support ongoing maintenance and improvements. Property owners would pay $75 per $100,000 in assessed home value in 2025 and 2026.
A two-year levy is also being presented to fund operations, programs and capital improvements at the Uniontown Public Library. Homeowners would pay $25 per $100,000 in assessed home value in 2025 and 2026.
Whitman County Fire District 6 in Endicott is asking to renew a $40,000 levy for four years to finance general operations and maintenance at the station. Property owners would pay $38 per $100,000 in assessed home value from 2025-28.
A $75,000 levy is being proposed by LaCrosse Parks and Recreation to continue supporting operation, maintenance and capital improvements for the swimming pool and existing buildings. Homeowners would pay $31 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Rosalia Parks and Recreation is presenting a $98,500 levy to fund operations and maintenance at the Rosalia Park and Swimming Pool. Homeowners would pay $48 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Tekoa Parks and Recreation is asking to renew a $130,000 levy to maintain and operate local parks including repairing sprinklers and cleaning up dead trees as well as the pool by replacing pool tarps and funding lifeguard wages. Property owners would pay $163 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Endicott Parks and Recreation is proposing a $65,000 levy to finance maintenance of the swimming pool including pool plumbing, lifeguard wages, insurance and utilities. Homeowners would pay $45 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Whitman County Cemetery District 2 in Garfield is presenting a $120,000 levy to support operating and maintenance costs like sprinkler upgrades, tree removal, a veteran’s memorial, columbarium development, headstone reset corrections, equipment updates and grounds improvements. Property owners would pay $112 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Whitman County Cemetery District 4 is asking to renew a $40,000 levy to maintain and operate the Endicott Cemetery. Homeowners would pay $40 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
For more information, contact the Whitman County Elections Office by phone via (509) 397-5284 or via email to elections@co.Whitman.wa.us.
