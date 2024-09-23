Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma

MOSCOW — Latah County is facing an expensive dilemma with a jail that is failing to meet Idaho standards.

Sheriff Richard Skiles and Chief Deputy Tim Besst met with the Latah County Commissioners on Tuesday to discuss the future of the 51-year-old jail.

The county has struggled for years to ensure the facility meets Idaho standards, and it recently learned that it no longer complies with fire codes. The fire suppression needs to be replaced and there are fire egress issues that need to be fixed, including widening the jail doors to meet Idaho requirements, Besst said.

Additionally, the 35-bed jail needs upgrades to its electrical and plumbing systems. These compounding issues led officials to look into the costs of renovating the jail, building a new one or finding another option.

“It does feel like we are coming to a place where all of the insufficiencies are coming together at the same time,” Commissioner Tom Lamar said.

Renovating the jail or replacing it both come with a costly price tag.

Besst said replacing the fire suppression system and adding sprinkler heads would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Skiles said the six doors that need to be widened are embedded in the walls and the ceilings of the facility, which means construction on them could interfere with the building’s structural integrity. He estimates it would cost $100,000 per door to make these upgrades.

Skiles cautioned that if there are problems with the sewage system that’s built under the concrete floor, that could lead to an “unbearable expense.”

Other problems Skiles and Besst cited include not having enough natural light in the jail, not having enough office space, not having a separate medical screening area and not having enough storage space.

Besst said failing to fix these problems makes the jail a liability.