Officials work to respond to Trump decrees

Local city and education officials on the Palouse reacted Tuesday to the Trump administration’s recent policies and executive orders regarding immigration and federal grants.

The city of Pullman put out a statement saying its police department will continue with its current community policing practices and let the federal government handle immigration violations.

“The responsibility for the enforcement of Federal Immigration Laws clearly rests with the United States Customs and Border Protection Services; not the Pullman Police Department,” the city stated.

The federal government has ramped up deportations across the country as President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders on immigration. For example, the administration ended a policy to avoid arrests at “sensitive locations,” including schools, hospitals and places of worship, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The Pullman Police Department will cooperate with federal law enforcement if requested. However, the city says it will also continue to follow Washington state law “which prohibits local law enforcement from detaining people for the sole purpose of investigating their immigration status while also prohibiting local law enforcement from sharing non-criminal information with Federal Authorities regarding immigration status.”

The city says it is not making a political statement, but is working to uphold the Constitution and an individual’s civil rights.

“The Pullman Police Department continues to work hard as an organization to develop a positive and trusting relationship with all in our community, and those we serve; including undocumented individuals,” the city stated.

The University of Idaho is also grappling with Trump’s latest executive orders. Trump ordered a freeze on federal grants and loans — a move that has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge (see related stories on 1B).