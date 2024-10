Cougar fans and mascot Butch T. Cougar look to the screen after a touchdown by San Jose State in the final minutes of regular play Friday in Pullman. The Washington State football team ended up battling its way to a wild 54-52 double-overtime win in the game, and on Sunday found just outside the top 25 in both the Associated Press and coaches' polls. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News