One dead, one injured in shooting

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a shooting in the Lewiston Orchards, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Lewiston police responded at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday along the 400 block of Park Avenue to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a 36-year-old woman who was dead. A 38-year-old man was also found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Families have been notified, according to a news release from the Lewiston police. The names of the people involved weren’t immediately released.

Street access to Park Avenue remained closed Tuesday evening as officers continued their investigation, according to the news release.